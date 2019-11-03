|
|
Benny Lewis
Jan. 20, 1942 - Oct. 20, 2019
Concord
Benny Lewis passed away on Oct 20, 2019 in the home he built and raised a family, he was 77 and a longtime resident of Concord, CA. He retired from the Carpenters Union local 152 Martinez with 37yrs 5 mo. Benny is survived by his daughters: April Lewis and Danette Whipple; 3 grandchildren: Justin Lewis, Kacie Lewis and Chelsie Whipple.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Carolyn Lewis and parents Ralph and Valda Stith (Nathan Lewis)
A Classic car enthusiast and antique collector, a skilled craftsman, restorer and fixer of all things. Benny was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend. He was a motivator and believer in his family. He is loved and respected by all who knew him.
A celebration of life and spreading of his and his beloved wife's ashes will be done later with family and close friends present. Those interested in details should contact April at [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019