Benny Martinez, Sr.May 12, 1940 - October 6, 2020Resident of Martinez, CABenny Martinez, Sr. passed away on October 6th, 2020 in a Walnut Creek, Ca. hospital from a massive stroke suffered on September 26th, 2020. He will be forever missed by his loving son Joseph (Joey) Martinez & loving wife Esther, married 62yrs. He was preceded in death by his only daughter, Elizabeth, and first son, Benny Martinez, Jr. who passed away in 2018.He leaves behind two grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters and a host of loving relatives. He also leaves behind many friends in the Contra Costa area.Benny was born in Marfa, Texas, moved to Salinas, Ca. as a child. He met his wife, Esther, at Salinas Union High School at age 16. They married after graduation in 1958. He moved from Salinas, Ca. to San Jose, Ca. in 1960 where he started his career in supermarkets and worked for local Union UFCW Trust for 20 years and remained a lifelong member. He started as a produce clerk, became Produce Manager, Supervisor, then Produce Buyer. In 1980 he moved to Martinez, Ca. with his family and opened a store called Produce King in Pleasant Hill, Ca. His last store was in Walnut Creek, Ca. called Martinez Family Produce opened in 1993 dedicated to his daughter Elizabeth who had been shot by a sniper's bullet on Hwy. 4 in 1985. Liz passed away in 1993.He worked part-time for Wal-Mart Neighborhood Mkt. in San Ramon, Ca. until his death. He was truly a produce legend. He was the best husband and father any family would be proud to have.Graveside rites are pending at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, Ca. due to Covid-19.