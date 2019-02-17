East Bay Times Obituaries
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Assumption
1100 Fulton Ave
San Leandro, CA
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of the Assumption
1100 Fulton Ave.
San Leandro, CA
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
1100 Fulton Ave.
San Leandro, CA
June 20, 1925 - February 8, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Bento (Ben) C. Leal, Jr., 93, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley a few days after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean Gancos-Leal, children Bento III, Kathi, David, Gregory, Mark, Maureen, Patty, their spouses, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born on a dairy farm in Newark, CA, proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, and spent most of his professional life as President and then Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Union Local 856 and also as an International Trustee of the union. He was a dear friend and mentor to many. Visitation Service will be held at Church of the Assumption, 1100 Fulton Ave., San Leandro, on Wed., Feb. 20, from 5:00-8:00 pm with the Rosary Service at 6:00 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will take place at the church on Thurs., Feb. 21, at 10:30 am followed by a reception in the church hall. Private burial service with family members at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. Charitable donations in his name can be made to Assumption Rosary Makers or .


Published in East Bay Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019
