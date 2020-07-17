Berkeley JohnsonApril 23, 1923 - May 22, 2020Former Resident of Berkeley, CABerkeley Johnson, a long-time educator and college dean at College of Marin, passed away from natural causes at the age of 97 on May 22, 2020. Born in Boise, Idaho, Berkeley's family homesteaded near the town of Homedale, which they named, and where they ran a ferry across the Snake River. At the age of eight, Berkeley's family moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where his father worked as district engineer in the U.S. Geological Survey, and served as Federal Representative and Chairman to the Pecos River Commission. Over the years, Berkeley often recounted idyllic childhood memories of playing on the frozen Little Tesuque River in winter, and camping in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains with his best friend, Lyle, in the summers. As a college student, Berkeley's engineering education at Cornell University was interrupted by the onset of WWII. He returned to Santa Fe to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Force at age 19. He trained as a navigator-bombardier, and served in "The Mighty Eighth," flying as part of the 490th Bomb Group while completing 36 missions from England over Germany in the B-17 Bomber. After the war, Berkeley finished his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering at Cornell University and, after moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, did graduate work at U.C. Berkeley in Philosophy, English and Speech. He received his M.S. in Engineering in 1962 and his Ph.D. in Higher Education in 1968, at U.C. Berkeley. In the 1970's Berkeley served as Dean of Instruction at College of Marin. During his career he was in charge of the San Quentin Associate Degree program, and also taught at Contra Costa College, Chabot College, and Richmond High School. While Berkeley was an outdoors person who liked to swim, fish, and hike, he was also witty, cerebral, and a prolific reader. For his sabbatical project he read 125 books, covering a variety of subjects, while traveling throughout Europe. Berkeley leaves behind his brother, Stuart Johnson; his first wife, Phoebe Nichols Johnson; three of his four children, Gailyn Johnson (Neil), Kristin Johnson, and Berkeley (Augie) Johnson (Karen); five of his six grandchildren, Diego, Larkin, Sam, Cooper, and Sophie; and one great-grandchild, who is due to be born in December. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Carol Johnson; daughter, Regan Johnson; and grandson Nick Johnson. Berkeley's ashes will be scattered in the Sangre de Cristo mountains by his immediate family, and a memorial service will be planned in the future. Berkeley will be greatly missed by all. May he rest in peace.