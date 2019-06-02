Bernabe "Bernie" Gonzales

May 16,1931 - May 21, 2019

Richmond

The Best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, & friend went to heaven on May 21st, at age 88, after a short lung illness. He peacefully passed surrounded by his loving family including his wife of 66 years, Celina "Sally", daughters, Sandy (Mike) Stewart, Cindy Porter & Pat Sexson and most of his grandchildren.

Bernie was born in Lourdes, NM to Rufino & Margarita Gonzales. He was 1of 6 kids raised on the family ranch he loved, outside of Las Vegas, NM. He is survived by one brother, Cipriano Gonzales of Riverside, CA.

Bernie was Honorably Discharged from the US Army after serving in the Korean War, receiving a Purple Heart. He married his West Las Vegas, NM high school sweetheart, Celina Maese, moved to Richmond, CA & raised their 3 daughters.

He worked for Standard Oil & was a lifetime member of Plumber & Pipefitters UA Local 159.

He had a lifelong passion for sports & was a member of the Richmond Country Club for over 40 years. He was a 49er Faithful, an Oakland A's fan & avid golfer – all passions he shared with his daughters & grandchildren.

He was a devout Catholic & long time member of St. Callistus Parish, El Sobrante, CA.

His smiles & bright light will be missed by many but most especially his wife, 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren, family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donny.

Memorial Mass of the Resurrection at St. Callistus Church – 3580 San Pablo Dam Rd, El Sobrante, CA 94803 on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11am. Private burial at Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery, Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Catholiccharitiesusa.org or





