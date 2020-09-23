1/1
Bernadette Dantzig
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette Dantzig
December 8, 1940 - September 20, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Bernadette was born in Queens, New York to Mary Feeney Flynn and Melville Flynn. Her brother Frank preceded her in death in 2009. After eight years at St. Barts Grammar School in Elmhurst, New York, Bernadette was awarded an academic scholarship to Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn. After graduation, she attended Grace Institute in Manhattan for a year, before joining the legal department of W.R. Grace.
Bernadette married Ed Dantzig on October 30, 1965 and later moved from Long Island to Pleasanton in 1973. Together she and Ed raised their three children, daughter Kerry, and sons Brian and Michael. She is also survived by her loving daughter-in-laws, Melissa and Carrie Dantzig. She cherished her grandchildren and loved seeing them often. She talked, listened, and doted on them. Grandsons Alex (Briegan), Dylan, Tanner, Connor, Liam and granddaughter Nicole, will cherish their memories and time spent together with Grandma.
Bernadette's friends from St. Augustine Catholic Church, her work and volunteer friends at Hope Hospice and her exercise, bookclub, & coffee girlfriends gave her great love, support and encouragement during her long battle with ALS.
Bernadette was an avid reader and loved to travel, especially to visit family in New York, Denis, Dorothy and Marian, and to her large and loving family in Ireland and England. Staying in close contact with extended family gave her hope and sustained her during her illness. Heartfelt gratitude to the Feeney, Lohan, and Molynoux families.


View the online memorial for Bernadette Dantzig



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved