|
|
Bernadette Kenney
June 6, 1943-Jan.19, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Bernadette was a beautiful, kind, and caring woman who was positive, energetic and had a strong tenacity to overcome any obstacles. She enjoyed her work, playing bocce ball, and loved painting her toenails in many outrageous colors. We will gather to celebrate her life on Sunday, 3/10/2019 for potluck and sharing fond memories at Choice of Aging, 490 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill, CA at 2pm.
View the online memorial for Bernadette Kenney
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019