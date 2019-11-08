|
|
Bernard Gene Lucas
Aug. 20, 1931 - Nov. 1, 2019
Resident of Fremont
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard Gene Lucas after fighting a brave battle with cancer. Bernard was born in the Niles District of Fremont on August 20, 1931. He was proud of his European Spanish heritage and lived most of his 88 years in Fremont.
Bernard was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Dominguez Lucas, his mother Eluteria, and his sister Betty Ann Jackson.
Bernard served his country onboard a Navy aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict. In 1952 he married the love of his life, Caroline, and he settled down with his bride, and raised a family.
Shortly after his military duties he had a career as an accountant, but the things that meant the most to him were spending time with his family, working in his yard, working on his cars and making sure that they were polished to perfection. In addition, he enjoyed cabinet making and was a natural handyman. People often complimented him on his garage cabinets and commented that they were attractive enough for the kitchen. Bernard was a quiet and loving man, who also enjoyed his precious dogs, Princess, Rocky, and Daisy.
He leaves behind his loving wife Caroline to whom he was married for 67 years. He originally corresponded with her as a pen pal who he later met and fell immediately in love with. He also leaves behind his daughters Christine Ann Sternberg (husband, Richard Sternberg) of Fremont; Catherine Frances Schoonover (husband David Schoonover) of Waterford, California; his two grandsons, Richard Kenneth Sternberg II and Michael Allen Sternberg of Fremont; and two beautiful great-granddaughters, Samantha and Jadyn.
Visitation will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward CA 94542, Tuesday, November 12, starting at 5pm with Vigil services at 7pm. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, November 13, at 11am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019