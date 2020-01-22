Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Ferreira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard J. Ferreira


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard J. Ferreira Obituary
Bernard J. Ferreira
Dec. 21, 1941 - Jan. 7, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Bernard J. Ferreira "Benny" passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020.
Benny was born on December 21, 1941 and raised in Richmond, CA. He retired as a computer programmer from PG&E. He loved to dance and was an avid San Francisco 49er fan. Benny's last wish was for the 49ers to win another Super Bowl. Benny is survived by his son Kelly J. Ferreira of Crockett; grandsons Jesse J. Ferreira of Loveland, CO.; Dillon J. Ferreira of San Jose. He is also survived by his brother Jack Ferreira of Hercules; nieces Nadine Trujillo (Wally) of Rodeo; Karen Larripa (Jim) of El Cerrito; Jackie Alvernaz (Mario) of Hercules and their families. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Friday January 24, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo. We are asking everyone to wear 49er attire or red and gold in honor of his love for the 49er's. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , LLS.org would be appreciated.


View the online memorial for Bernard J. Ferreira
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -