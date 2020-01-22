|
Bernard J. Ferreira
Dec. 21, 1941 - Jan. 7, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Bernard J. Ferreira "Benny" passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020.
Benny was born on December 21, 1941 and raised in Richmond, CA. He retired as a computer programmer from PG&E. He loved to dance and was an avid San Francisco 49er fan. Benny's last wish was for the 49ers to win another Super Bowl. Benny is survived by his son Kelly J. Ferreira of Crockett; grandsons Jesse J. Ferreira of Loveland, CO.; Dillon J. Ferreira of San Jose. He is also survived by his brother Jack Ferreira of Hercules; nieces Nadine Trujillo (Wally) of Rodeo; Karen Larripa (Jim) of El Cerrito; Jackie Alvernaz (Mario) of Hercules and their families. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Friday January 24, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12 noon at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo. We are asking everyone to wear 49er attire or red and gold in honor of his love for the 49er's. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , LLS.org would be appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020