Bernard "Mike" Kukla
April 17, 1934 - August 20, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Mike Kukla passed away at home on August 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Born on April 17, 1934 in Central City, Nebraska to John & Martha, he was the third of four siblings.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Nampa High School in Idaho in 1952. His naval career took him to many different locations including Atsugi, Japan, where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Kyoko. Other assignments brought him to Fallon, NV, Agana, Guam, Vallejo, CA, Honolulu, HI, Alameda, CA and Concord, CA where he made life-long friends in every location. Mike also served with the 3rd Marine Division, receiving the Navy Achievement Medal for combat operations in Vietnam, and also served on the USS Princeton and USS Cavalier. Mike retired from active duty in 1978 as Chief Petty Officer after 26 years of service and served in the Fleet Reserve for an additional two years. He then spent several years at the Concord Naval Weapons Station working as civil service.
As a young man, Mike was an avid trap shooter, hunter and fisherman. After retiring in 1992, Mike enjoyed spending his time traveling to places like Lake Tahoe and Reno with Kyoko and friends, spending his money at Cache Creek and volunteering at Queen of All Saints Church. He was a Forty Niner Faithful and loved to visit with and spoil his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kyoko; daughters, Theresa Kukla (Oscar Urizar), Joni Tommerup (Larry), Diana Bader (David); grandchildren, Brady Tommerup (Breland), Callie Stringer (Phil), and Dalton and Delaney Bader; great grandchildren, Emary, Monroe and Lane Tommerup.
A private Celebration of Life was held for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (svdp-cc.org
) in Mike's name.
Mike's smile, laugh, kind heart and positive outlook on life will be missed everyday.