|
|
Bernard Nott
October 8, 1935 - September 7, 2019
Fremont, California
Bernard Michael "Ben" Nott , 83, passed away at his home in Fremont CA Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City UT to Henry Ernest "Ernie" and Arlyne Carpenter Nott, he attended school in Green River WY where he was an outstanding athlete.
A mining engineer by trade, he worked on major dam construction sites, and the construction of the Bart tunnels in San Francisco and Oakland. He was a rockhound, lapidary and silversmith, and owner of a retail jewelry store, Jeweltrain. Ben enjoyed hunting and loved fishing.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Ellen Krueger Nott, his beloved dog, Missy, his children Mike Nott, Janet Sinclair (Bob), Susan Borges (Mike), and Betsy Borba (Lionel), his sister Jackie Nott Ellis (Frank), many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Centerville Community Center, 3355 Country Drive, Fremont CA, Thursday, September 12 at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Cocker Rescue, www.campcocker.com
View the online memorial for Bernard Nott
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 11, 2019