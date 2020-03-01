|
|
Bernard Phillip Poche'
Resident of Sutter Creek
Bernard Phillip Poche' 81, CA, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sutter Amador Hospital, Jackson.
Bernard was born in Houma, LA on September 14, 1938, a son of the late Libby B. (Pitre) and Berhman Alex Poche'. Bernard soon moved with his family to Oakland where he graduated from St. Elizabeth Catholic High School. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as Petty Officer 3rd Class in 1959.
Bernard began his 54 year love affair with Sharon McTigue on September 6, 1958 making their home in San Leandro working as a mover for North American Van Lines for several years during which he completed his auto mechanic certification before transitioning to a 16 year position with Allied Engineering and Production Co as a Machinist.
In his free time Bernard enjoyed restoring and fixing cars and building and flying gas powered model planes. Bernard moved to Amador County in 1994 where he enjoyed retirement.
Bernard is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Poche'-Brager, of Pioneer, brother, Manny Poche', of Houma, LA, grandchildren, Alyssa (Alonso) Brager-Flores, Michael Brager, great grandchildren, Ashlynn Rose Riddell and Jayce Michael Flores. He was preceded in death by wife of 54 years Sharon in 2012.
No services are scheduled at this time. Contributions may be made in his memory to STARS, P.O. Box 208 Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020