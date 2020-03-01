East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793

Bernard Phillip Poche'


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Phillip Poche' Obituary
Bernard Phillip Poche'
Resident of Sutter Creek
Bernard Phillip Poche' 81, CA, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sutter Amador Hospital, Jackson.
Bernard was born in Houma, LA on September 14, 1938, a son of the late Libby B. (Pitre) and Berhman Alex Poche'. Bernard soon moved with his family to Oakland where he graduated from St. Elizabeth Catholic High School. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as Petty Officer 3rd Class in 1959.
Bernard began his 54 year love affair with Sharon McTigue on September 6, 1958 making their home in San Leandro working as a mover for North American Van Lines for several years during which he completed his auto mechanic certification before transitioning to a 16 year position with Allied Engineering and Production Co as a Machinist.
In his free time Bernard enjoyed restoring and fixing cars and building and flying gas powered model planes. Bernard moved to Amador County in 1994 where he enjoyed retirement.
Bernard is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Poche'-Brager, of Pioneer, brother, Manny Poche', of Houma, LA, grandchildren, Alyssa (Alonso) Brager-Flores, Michael Brager, great grandchildren, Ashlynn Rose Riddell and Jayce Michael Flores. He was preceded in death by wife of 54 years Sharon in 2012.
No services are scheduled at this time. Contributions may be made in his memory to STARS, P.O. Box 208 Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.


View the online memorial for Bernard Phillip Poche'
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -