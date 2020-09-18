Bernard SidemanSeptember 16, 1922 -August 31, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAOakland - Bernard Elisha Sideman, 98, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oakmont of Mainer Point in Alameda. He leaves his wife of 73 years Carol Joy Kushner Sideman, his son Neal Alan Sideman and his husband Tracy Quinn, his daughter Sharon Lynn Sideman Fraser and grandsons Edward Corstorphine Fraser IV and Jonathan Nathaniel Fraser. He was born in Pennsylvania and raised in a small town in Alabama. He met his wife at temple services in Oakland on his way to shipping off to war. When the war ended he came back to marry and attend U.C.Berkeley for an Accounting degree. He worked as a CPA in Oakland for over 60 years. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. He loved to play baseball and was active in the city league. He enjoyed tennis with his buddies well into his 70's.