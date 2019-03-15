Bernard Waldean Overmiller

March 7, 1925 - February 16, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Bernard Waldean Overmiller, 93, died February 16, 2019 in Hayward, California. He was born March 7, 1925 in Bird City, Kansas, grew up in Flagler, Colorado, and moved to California after serving as a pharmacist's mate 3rd class in the U.S. Navy. He and his wife owned A-1 Business Machines in San Leandro for 20 years before retiring in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion Post 68 of Hayward. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty "Norene" Overmiller. He is survived by his daughters Dorene (John) Halseth and Janet (Steve) Slagle; grandchildren John and Steven Halseth and Corinne and Scott (Carrie) Edwards; great-grandson Jacob Edwards; sister Deanna (Thomas) Getchell, and a number of loving nieces and their families.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, March 16, 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. to be held at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA. Burial to follow at Lone Tree Cemetery.





