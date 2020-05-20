Bernardo Serrano DiazAugust 11, 1932 - May 13, 2020Resident of AntiochBernardo "Bernie" Serrano Diaz passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. Bernie was a proud Puerto Rican, having been born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on August 11, 1932. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after which he settled down in the East Bay Area. Bernie worked for U.S. Steel Mill, Sears and the U.S. Postal Service.Bernie would always tell people how proud he was of his grandchildren and how much he loved them – Marissa, Christina, Jessica, Kirby, Jeannette, Brianna and David. He loved to shower his great-grandchildren – Angelo, Camilla and Brielle – with toys, proudly sourced from the local Goodwill. The family's sure that Bernie had his bag of Goodwill finds when he was reunited with his granddaughter Jessica, who passed away in 2002.He helped found the Contra Costa County Puerto Rican Club and loved to attend Puerto Rican festivals. Bernie never met a television he couldn't fix and was known to many as the "TV Repairman." He was always the first person (and last person) on the dance floor, salsa dancing. Back in the day, he had his fair share of RBIs in the local lob ball league. Bernie enjoyed watching professional sports and was always making friends with the baseball players at Spring Training, many times bringing them home for a home-cooked Puerto Rican meal. He loved to take road trips with the family and now on his last ride, his loved ones take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace.Bernie is survived by his wife Vida; daughter Nancy and her husband Edward Borjon; daughter Evelyn and her husband Anthony Martin; son Ricky and his wife Gerri; daughter Elisabeth; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, nieces, nephews and numerous relatives.Services will be private.