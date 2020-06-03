Bernice ClearyNov. 6, 1926 - May 26, 2020Resident of Felton, CA.Bernice G. Cleary passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020 at the age of 93.She was married to Alvin A. Cleary for over 50 years.She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Deborah.She was survived by her daughters Kathleen, Colleen and Bridget.Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.