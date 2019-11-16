|
Bernice Goldie Besso
Apr. 15, 1925 - Nov. 5, 2019
Resident of Moraga
Bernice Goldie Besso passed before the light of dawn on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Superior, Wyoming, on April 15, 1925, to Vinko and Rose Yardas.. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated in 1943 from Rock Springs High School. She met her future husband, Louis, at a dance. They were married at San Francisco City Hall on October 31, 1943. They lived in many suburbs in the East Bay before settling in Hayward, California..
Bernice worked for Sears and Roebuck Company for thirty years. She initially worked in Credit Central and was promoted to an Executive Secretary. She enjoyed getting together with her co-workers and they attended musical concerts of celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Liberace. Her daughter, surprised her and Louis with tickets to see Harry Belafonte at the Paramount Theater in Oakland.
Upon retirement in 1989, Bernice and Louis moved to Sun City West. They enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii with her brother Abbie and sister-in-law Nonie, and her sister Minnie and brother-in-law Tom. They had a wonderful Fall trip to the East Coast with sister-in-law Irene Borges. Irene, Nonie, and Candy attended the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Oahu with Bernice and Louis.. In 2006, she and Candy went abroad to London, Paris, and Normandy. Her husband passed in 1999 and Bernice moved back to California almost ten years later. She adopted the name BeBe to all of her retired friends. Bebe enjoyed bingo, playing cards, water walking, reading, and tap dancing.
Bernice is survived by three children: her beloved daughter and guardian, Candace L. Besso, and her two sons, Terrance Besso (Judy), and Ernest Besso (Carrie). She outlived her parents and 14 siblings. She has six grandchildren (one deceased) and nine great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Services are private. Bebe will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Donations can be made to .
