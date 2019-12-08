Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Lassiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Lassiter


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Lassiter Obituary
Bernice Lassiter
Resident of Antioch
Bernice Lassiter, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, passed away on November 22, 2019, with her daughter by her side. She was 100 years old.
Bernice was raised on a small farm in Cedar Lake, Indiana. She married Henry Lassiter in 1940 and they moved to Antioch in 1941, where they remained and raised their family. After her children were grown she worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Dozier for 10 years and then retired to take care of her mother.
Bernice accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age and served Him throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry, and great grandson, Tyler Joseph Lassiter.
She is survived by her son Tom (Valerie) Lassiter of Kingman, AZ, daughter Judy Lassiter of Antioch, grandson Tom (Sarah) Lassiter of Pleasant Hill, grandson Jeff Houston of Oakley, great grandchildren Justin Tea and Tommy Lassiter and Dalton, Brady and Colt Houston, and niece Bobbi (Lee) Borden of Magalia, CA.
Her family cherished her and she will be missed more than words can say.
Private services were held.


View the online memorial for Bernice Lassiter
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -