Bernice Lassiter
Resident of Antioch
Bernice Lassiter, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, passed away on November 22, 2019, with her daughter by her side. She was 100 years old.
Bernice was raised on a small farm in Cedar Lake, Indiana. She married Henry Lassiter in 1940 and they moved to Antioch in 1941, where they remained and raised their family. After her children were grown she worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Dozier for 10 years and then retired to take care of her mother.
Bernice accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age and served Him throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry, and great grandson, Tyler Joseph Lassiter.
She is survived by her son Tom (Valerie) Lassiter of Kingman, AZ, daughter Judy Lassiter of Antioch, grandson Tom (Sarah) Lassiter of Pleasant Hill, grandson Jeff Houston of Oakley, great grandchildren Justin Tea and Tommy Lassiter and Dalton, Brady and Colt Houston, and niece Bobbi (Lee) Borden of Magalia, CA.
Her family cherished her and she will be missed more than words can say.
Private services were held.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019