Bernice LindnerMarch 3, 1923 - June 22, 2020Resident of Danville, CABernice passed away peacefully at age 97 in her home in Danville in which she resided for the last 65 years. She was born in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Max and Lillian Altman. She attended the University of Illinois at Champaigne-Urbana, and received her medical technician's license from the Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago in 1944, the city where she met her future husband, Manfred. They were married in 1946 and eventually settled permanently in Danville in 1951. There they raised two sons, Mark and Bruce.Bernice always maintained a keen interest in the field of medicine, and had been a volunteer in health education at the Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek for many years.For twenty years she served as a bio-technician at UC Berkeley, initially in the neuro-anatomy laboratory of Prof. Marian Diamond, and later in the Botany Department under Prof. William Jensen, where the research involved use of the electron microscope.Bernice's main hobby was orchid culture, to which she had devoted most of her free time since 1976. As a member of three local orchid societies, she knew well- and was well-known by- many other growers, both professional and amateur, in the Bay Area.Survivors include her husband, Manfred, two sons, Mark (Netty) of Battleground, Washington, Bruce, of Milwaukie, Oregon, and three grandchildren, Annika (David), Daniel (Nicole) and Lisa.Currently, no services are planned, but memorial contributions can be made to any non-profit organization of one's choice.