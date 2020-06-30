Bernice "Bea" Marie DeVriesSeptember 28, 1927 - May 16, 2020Resident of Oakland, CABernice Marie DeVries (Bea), age 92, died peacefully at her home in Oakland, CA on May 16, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 28, 1927, to Julia and Ernest Bistodeau. Bernice graduated from Patrick Henry High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.Bernice was a dedicated educator. Her teaching career spanned a period of thirty seven years. She began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher in Bloomington, Minnesota. She taught in Denver, Colorado for two years and spent the last thirty three years teaching in San Leandro, California.Bernice married Paul L. DeVries in July, 1966. Paul preceded her in death.Bea was very active and had many interests during her long life. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, skiing, traveling, arts and crafts, taking post graduate classes, gardening and her greatest love tennis. She had a love of animals and enjoyed taking care of neighborhood pets when needed. She was very active in her neighborhood and served as block captain for many years. Bernice is survived by her dear friends and relatives, Karen Westlund, Pamela and Mike Flick, cousins DeLoris Cashman, Fay and Robert Post, and Betty Brezinka.When COVID-19 restrictions ease up, a celebration of Bernice's life will be held at Cathedral of Christ the Light's Mausoleum, located at 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94612. For questions about the date of service, please send email to swede6636@gmail.com.In lieu of flowers, Bea had asked that contributions be sent to Catholic Charities of the East Bay or the East Bay SPCA, Oakland, CA.