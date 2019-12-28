|
|
Bernice Oakley
Jan. 4, 1925- Aug. 16, 2019
Pleasanton
Bernice passed away in her sleep at home with family by her side. She grew up in Alhambra, CA, the daughter of Edwin and Bessie Reeder. During WWII, she was a Rosie the Riveter building airplanes and she performed in USO shows.She served in the Air Force Reserve in the Korean War era. She worked for many years as a customer service representative for Pacific Bell. In 1952 she married David Oakley, in 1954 they moved to Livermore and to Pleasanton in 1966. She was active in the League of Women Voters, serving on its State Board. She was involved in Dale Carnegie, Cask and Mask, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and was on a BART Advisory board. She was a founding member of the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club and a Master Gardener.
Bernice was preceded by her husband, Dr. David Oakley. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Hargreaves, her sons Charles Oakley and Craig Oakley, daughter-in-law Marina True, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Alden Lane Nursery in Livermore on January 12, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019