In Loving Memory
Bert G Perez
June 12, 1918 - May 2, 2019
Bert G Perez, born June 12, 1918, 100, passed peacefully on May 2, 2019. Bert will be met in the afterlife by his father, Maximiliano Perez; mother, Christina (Gallardo) Perez; wife, Sally Perez; son, Eugene Perez; and extended family. He is survived by his one daughter, Fatima Huerta; brothers David Perez, Calistro Perez and George Perez; sisters Christina Castro and Delores Zamora; grandchildren Paz Perez, Joaquin Banuelos and Francisco Paco Perez; great grandchild Elijah Perez. A time of gathering will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, CA, with a blessing beginning at 6:00 p.m. by Father Jesus. Anyone wishing to share a story regarding Bert's life would be more than welcomed.
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019