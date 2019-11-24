|
Bert (Bertram) Molinsky
February 15, 1938 ~ November 1, 2019
Former Bay Area Resident
Bert (Bertram) Molinsky was born on February 25th, 1938 in Bronx, New York and passed away on November 1st, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
Bert was pre-deceased by: his father and mother, Joseph & Ida Molinsky; younger brothers, Edward (Rae) Molinsky and Murray (Denise) Molinsky. He is survived his wife of fifty-five years, Donna, son Avery (Susan), daughters: Lucy Makimoto (Gordon), Lois Dold (Erik), and Sarah Greener (Josh). Grandchildren: Christine Harmon, Matthew Dold (Kendal), Emily Coffey (Michael), Alexander, Devon, Nancy Makimoto, Josie, Peyton, Skylar Greener. Great Grand Children: Kellan Dold, Harper Coffey. Sister: Maxine Rothman, and many nieces and nephews.
Bert had a long and distinguished career in the Financial World as a Tax and Financial Planner, owning business in Walnut Creek, CA. and Peoria, AZ.
He was very active in the Phoenix and South Phoenix Jaycees, Lions, Rotary, and other service organizations.
Bert gave his life to the Lord in his eightieth year & was baptized at Glencroft Community of Faith, Glendale, AZ.
Memorial Service will be December 5, 2019 at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria at 2:00 PM in Building 400.
Death takes the body, God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019