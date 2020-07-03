Bertha Lee Robinson
November 29, 1919 - June 25, 2020
Antioch (Former Resident of Rossmoor Walnut Creek)
Our beautiful Southern Belle has reached her ultimate heavenly reward. Lee, as she was lovingly known by family and countless friends, was born in Lake County, Tennessee, passed peacefully in Antioch, CA at the age of 100 years, 6 months, and 27 days. Lee married the love of her life, George F. Robinson in September 1944. They were married nearly 48 years before his passing in 1992.
In subsequent decades Lee spent over 50 years in retail sales, playing an integral part in the opening of three J.C. Penney's stores in the local area. Volunteering at Kaiser Martinez for 27 years brought her personal satisfaction. She was also very proud that she continued to drive through the age of 95.
Lee valued fitness and exercise. She was a member of the "100 Mile Walk" group at Sun Valley Mall.
The Robinson's were charter members of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Hill.
She loved to travel and had been to Europe and the Caribbean with her husband. She continued to travel through the "lower 48", Alaska and Hawaii, and while visiting friends and family she would enjoy a glass of White Zin.
Lee is survived by her brother, H.B. Orr Jr. of Michigan, her three sons: George Orr Robinson (Michele) of Antioch, Mark Robinson (Kathi) of Cool, and Mike Robinson of La Grande, Oregon, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.B. and Cordie Orr, her sister, Juanita Huffstutter, and her beloved husband, George F. Robinson.
Private graveside services will be held at: Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette, CA 94549 on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (925) 935-3311. www.oakmontmortuary.com
. Donations may be made to: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1601 Mary Dr., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
