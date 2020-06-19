Berwick BatisteAugust 7, 1931 - June 2, 2020Resident of Oakland, CA.Berwick Batiste was born in Franklin, "Four Corners", St. Mary's Parish, Louisiana on August 7, 1931. Sometimes he stated that this year was misprinted by a year, one way or another, but he stuck with it. Berwick was born to the union of Sylvania Johnson Archield and John Batiste. He was the youngest boy of 11 children. This high position afforded him the 'spoiled spot' where he was looked upon and cared for by his older siblings. Berwick was orphaned by the age of 13 and he was always on the heels of his older siblings, following them wherever they went. This action assigned him the nickname "Collie", which many in the family fondly referred to him.Although Berwick was born and raised in Four Corners, he attended school in Jeanerette, Louisiana, where he first met his future wife, Pearl Edgerly and the rest of her siblings. Berwick was smart! He graduated from Jeanerette Colored High School at 14! He was acclaimed as a great dancer. He said, people would crowd around him and "throw coins" at his feet enthusiastically in acknowledgement of their enjoyment.Berwick moved to Oakland, California in 1946 at the age of 15 with his sister, Edna Mae and husband, Leonard Charles, Jr. His future wife, Pearl and her family also moved to Oakland. He adopted the name 'Bat', short for Batiste, by which he was called by most family, friends and coworkers. 'Bat' worked and lived in both Oakland and San Francisco, but later joined the Air Force in 1956. He was stationed in Dennison, Texas and asked Pearl and her son, Michael Renea Odom (5 years old) from a previous marriage, to come with him. They married on September 12, 1956 in Oakland, California and moved to Dennison, Texas. Keith Gerard was born a year later. This blessed birth excused Berwick from having to fight on the front line in the Korean War!Berwick and Pearl, moved back to Oakland, California with Michael and Keith and began to expand their family: Ronald John, Elissa O'Resca and Ingrid Jane. Berwick joined the State of California as a Toll Collector and rose quickly in the ranks. He was soon promoted to Sargent and was transferred to Long Beach, California in 1964 where Patrick Dean was born in nearby Harbor City.'Bat' was transferred back to the Bay Area as a Lieutenant and made a family home in El Cerrito, California in 1968 while consistently climbing in the ranks as Captain and then Chief of Toll Collecting for the Department of Transportation, Operations for the State of California. Berwick 'Bat' Batiste retired after 35 years, admonished and respected by all he worked with. He also hired and trained many family members and friends that needed employment or just a 'hand-up'. He found time to be active with his boys in Boy Scouts and baseball. Berwick was good with money and Accounting! He was appointed treasurer of his in-laws Mountaineer Organization and also went into the Liquor Store business with his brother-in-laws and cousin. You would frequently find him counting and tallying money and bookkeeping at the kitchen table: quickly shuffling, repositioning, licking his thumb and removing 'dog-ears' and calculating in a mesmerizing fashion. He was also a fast typist! 'Bat' was handy with electronics, plumbing and maintenance. He enjoyed playing cards and often taught his children how to play, using egg carton shells as chips! He enjoyed collecting rare coins, has an extensive coin collection and an avid cap wearer; collecting and receiving caps from all over the world. Berwick was a sports enthusiast. He was a season ticket holder for the Golden State Warriors, loved his San Francisco Giants and 49ers! 'Bat' also loved his blues!Berwick 'Bat' Batiste transitioned from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvania, his father, John; Sisters: Aida, Odessa, Elizabeth, Mercedes and Edna Mae; Brothers: John, Boykin, Curly and Beecher. His glorious legacy continues through his children: Michael Renea (Joycelyn) Keith Gerard, Ronald John (Deborah), Elissa O'Resca, Ingrid Jane (Michael) and Patrick Dean, Sr.; His grandchildren: Dionna Renee (Victor), Jesekah Andrea (Ameer), Noelle Tere, Justin Michael, Alexandria Marie (Dustin), Lauren Kyra (Shawn), Patrick Dean, Jr., Khalil Roame and Sophia Raye; His Great-grandchildren: Genesis, Maya, Joia, Corinne, Collin, Joseph 'Drew', Charlye, Abbas, Savannah and Iman. He also leaves his sister Clementine 'Tina' Randolph, his brother-in-law Ozzie and a host of beloved brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews whom he adored and adored him.