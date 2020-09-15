Beryl Eshom
Oct. 20 1932 - Sep. 1, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Beryl "Billie" Checketts Eshom, passed peacefully in Sept. 1, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 87. Beryl was born at home to Charles and Margaret Checketts, in Preston, Idaho on Oct 20, 1932; she was the youngest of six children.
Beryl moved to California at the age of 10. She met the love of her life, Russell Eshom in 1947. They graduated from Castlemont High School, Oakland in 1950 and married in 1951. She lived most of her adult life in Castro Valley and Livermore, CA. Beryl is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Eshom and her son Richard Eshom as well as her parents and her 5 siblings. She is survived by her daughters Judith Eshom, Laura Cook (Bryan), Marie Heitman (Rick's widow), her grandchildren Rochelle Repka (Zachary), Cheslie Cook (Natalie), Tanner Eshom and her three great-grand children and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Smith Funeral Home, 116 D Street, Davis, CA. Services, Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Private burial to follow at Lone Tree Cemetery, Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden State German Shepherd Dog Rescue http://www.gsgsrescue.org
or a memorial donation to a charity of your choice
