Bess Lewenz

Nov 19, 1924 - July 7, 2019

Resident of Danville

Bess F. (Levy) Lewenz, 94, passed away peacefully at the Reutlinger Community in Danville, CA on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She had a great life, knowing true love with her husband George of 58 years and surrounded by the love of her children, family and friends. She was born in New York City, the daughter of immigrants, Rabbi Baruch Levy and devoted mother Rebecca Levy. In 1944, she served in the newly-formed Women's Army Corp (WAC) and served honorably in WWII earning the rank of Corporal.

She spent over 40 years in Midland, MI, raising four children and selling Real Estate, earning many awards. She shared a love of local theatre as well as art, history and reading. She was an active member of Temple Beth El and Hadassah. In 1999, Bess and George left Michigan to be closer to their two sons who had moved to Walnut Creek, CA. They lived in the Rossmoor retirement community in Walnut Creek taking local classes in history, joining the Jewish community and being active in the local Democratic party.

She leaves her adoring children David BP Lewenz , Steven JD Lewenz, Thomas JA Lewenz and Susan MH Lewenz; grandchild Michael; sons-in-law Richard Fisher and Keith Green as well as many nieces and nephews. The last of her generation, she leaves her seat as matriarch of the family empty and unfillable. She was predeceased by her best friend and loving husband George in 2008 and two brothers Leon and Bernard Levy as well as her dearest granddaughter Anna.

Graveside Services will be Thursday July 11th at 12:30pm at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Magen David Adom Ambulance Service, www.afmda.org, 866-632-2763 in memory of Bess F. Lewenz.

