Bessie Reilly
Dec. 26, 1922 - Apr. 20, 2020
Resident of Concord
Bessie Reilly peacefully passed away Monday evening surrounded by family. She touched many lives with her exuberant laugh and adventurous spirit.
Bessie was born in Apia, Samoa to Curtis and Lizzie Anunson. She traveled to California on the S.S. Lurline in 1952. She met and married Eugene (Gene) Reilly. They had three children, Brian, Sean, and Maureen. Gene's career in the U.S. Army gave them the opportunity to live in several states before moving back to Concord. She enjoyed the life experiences she had as a military wife. She welcomed change and the opportunity to live in different locations. Once back in Concord, she worked for Chevron in data entry until she retired.
Bessie was an excellent cook. She loved to travel, especially trips shared with her children and grandchildren. An expert crafter, she enjoyed knitting, tatting and making a variety of crafts. Time spent in the garden, tending to her flowers was another of her favorite pastimes.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Reilly and her sisters; Ida Meredith and Bella Hellesoe. She is survived by her children Brian Reilly (Jeanne), Sean Reilly (Chezette), and Maureen Maraccini (Joseph) and grandchildren; Brendan Reilly, Cole Reilly, Brianne Avelar, Deanna Maraccini, Rachel Reilly, Daniel Maraccini, and Robert Reilly, and great-grandchildren; Willow, Asher, Farrah, Abigail and Winter Avelar. Her generous loving spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be planned when it is safe for all to attend. Please donate to or your local food bank in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020