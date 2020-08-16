Beth Elaine Jacobson Del BontaAugust 28, 1947 - June 7, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, CAOn Sunday, June 7th, Beth lost her battle with cancer that had been diagnosed almost two years ago, to the date. Beth was born in St. Mary's Hospital, in San Francisco, to William and Luella Jacobson. Her brother, David, was 2 years old at the time. She spent most of her childhood and teen years living in Daly City and went to Jefferson High School, College of San Mateo and Skyline College (AA degree).She is survived by her loving husband Dan, brother David, son Greg, two grandsons Anthony and Nicolo. Two Brother in laws Bill (Barbara) and their son Matt (Jenn) and Daughter Tina (Sal) and their baby son Chase and Brother in Law Bob (Michael) and many first cousins from a loving family.She held various jobs, enjoying all of them, especially Howe Property Management in Danville and always taught piano since she was a teenager. She was a member of the Golden Gate Chapter of the California Music Teachers Association and taught in her home in San Bruno (1978-1985) and then in Pleasant Hill for the last 35 years. Touching the musical lives of hundreds of students. She and her husband traveled to many places, 14 sea cruises as well as annual trips to Cabo San Lucas and Palm Desert.Golf was another part of her life. Her family were avid golfers recruiting her husband along the way. Playing over 100 courses including 18 in Mexico and 5 in Canada. She has been a member of T.O.O.F. the "Teed Off On Friday" ladies group at Buchanan Fields for the last 23 years. With her husband they held the Del Bonta Classic in Reno from 1997-2009 then moving it to Graeagle for a couple more years.She also traveled with an ILT Golf Vacations group from Diablo Creek to Cabo and Cancun. Beth was loved by many people from all walks of life. She would look into the heavens and see her family members that had passed in the stars. Now she is a star.Her ashes have been placed in a "Raku" Wishing Bowl. "Raku" pottery was one of her loves.