Betsy Hess-Behrens
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy
Hess-Behrens
March 5, 1923 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Betsy Nan Hess-Behrens, daughter of Herman and Freda Muelke, died peacefully at home. She is survived by her four children Jared (Narada), Alyssa, Devin, and Bradley, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Greta. Her dauntless spirit, humor, and joie de vivre inspired all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Remembrance website:
bit.ly/bhb-memories


View the online memorial for Betsy
 Hess-Behrens   

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
When my father visited the Point at Rockridge in 2017 we met Betsy in the back patio while she let Greta enjoy the yard. She was just so darling, I knew my father would enjoy each other, and they quickly became friends. My dad, Louis, has lost his best friend there and is devastated. She was truly a gem and I am so sorry for your loss.
Laura Przetak
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved