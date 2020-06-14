Betsy
Hess-Behrens
March 5, 1923 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Betsy Nan Hess-Behrens, daughter of Herman and Freda Muelke, died peacefully at home. She is survived by her four children Jared (Narada), Alyssa, Devin, and Bradley, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Greta. Her dauntless spirit, humor, and joie de vivre inspired all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Remembrance website:
bit.ly/bhb-memories
View the online memorial for Betsy
Hess-Behrens
Hess-Behrens
March 5, 1923 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Betsy Nan Hess-Behrens, daughter of Herman and Freda Muelke, died peacefully at home. She is survived by her four children Jared (Narada), Alyssa, Devin, and Bradley, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Greta. Her dauntless spirit, humor, and joie de vivre inspired all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Remembrance website:
bit.ly/bhb-memories
View the online memorial for Betsy
Hess-Behrens
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.