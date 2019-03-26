Home

Bette Diane Chapman was born December 3, 1940 in Berkeley to Robert and Cecil Chapman. She grew up in Pleasant Hill with her two brothers Bob and Tom and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. Bette married James Donald Bryan on August 29, 1959 and later had two sons Paul and Mark. She worked at DMV for over 30 years as a registration manager. Bette was an extremely loving woman to her family and friends. Bette is survived by sons Paul (Kristina), Mark, brother Tom (Carol), Grandchildren Raymond and Addison. A memorial will be held Friday March 29th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 555 Boyd Rd. Pleasant Hill.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2019
