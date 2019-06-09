Betty Ann Shehi

May 22, 1934 - May 29, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Betty Ann Shehi was born in Oakland, CA to Alma E. and Cesare ("Charlie") Garto, her beloved parents. After graduating from Oakland Technical High School in the early 1950s, she attended San Francisco State University, where she obtained a degree in Physical Education. She married Dan Leonard Shehi (1927-2000), with whom she spent 45 years of happy marriage. From the late 1950s until the early 1970s she taught at San Leandro High School. With her friendly and vivacious spirit, she made many devoted friends, such as Marianne Finrow and Arlene Littleton (her cousins by marriage), Harriet McCrudden, Judy and Andrea Galvan, Rose Mein, Dawn Collins, Barbara Lake, Barbara Racine, and others. After retiring, she lived in the Orinda Hills with Dan, and traveled much: to Spain, Costa Rica, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Russia, and across the US. She was an avid sportsperson, excelling at bowling, tennis, and softball, winning or placing honorably in many tournaments. She was also an avid fan of the Oakland A's baseball team. In the later years of her life, she became a devoted pet owner to her dog and cat, Herkimer and Fuzzy. She contributed to many animal welfare charities, as well as to shelters for homeless women, and other charitable causes that she felt strongly about. She served on the board of the Danford Foundation. But family was closest to her heart, starting with her husband and parents, and then her dear, prematurely-deceased sister, Louise ("Chickie") Ceragioli (1931-1967), and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is survived by her sister's sons, Richard, Russel, and Roger Ceragioli, who will cherish their dear Lala Betty's memory forever. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24th, 2019 at the Church of Santa Maria, 40 Santa Maria Way, Orinda, with reception to follow at 11:30 a.m., at Woodhall, clubhouse of the Orindawoods Association, 501 Orindawoods Dr., Orinda. An interment ceremony will be held on June 25th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Cemetery, 4529 Howe St., Oakland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the California SPCA, or St. Mary's Center (A Friendly Manor), 2298 San Pablo Ave., Oakland: http://stmaryscenter.org/friendly-manor/.





View the online memorial for Betty Ann Shehi Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary