Betty Ann Spingola

August 2, 1927 - June 2, 2019

Life Long Resident of Alameda

Betty Spingola, née Lucas, passed away on June 23, 2019 in Alameda at the age of 91. Betty was happily married for 65 years to the late Salvatore Spingola until his death in 2014. Born and raised in Alameda, she was a graduate of St. Joseph's Notre Dame High School and a member of the St. Philip Neri parish for many years. A long-time employee of the City of Alameda, Betty worked for many years as secretary at the Alameda Fire Department before her retirement. Daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Lucas. Sister of Beverly Splan, the late Emma and Robert Beland, the late Helen and Tony Marich, and the late Walter Lucas Jr. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth and the late Henry Vallerga, the late Angela and John Campbell, the late Marie and Fred Liserra, and the late Frank and Eleanor Spingola. She was devoted to her many nieces and nephews: Donna Campbell, John and Judy Campbell, Michael and Merryanne Liserra, Stephen and Roberta Liserra, Cathy (Spingola) and Sean Talai, David and Valarie Vallerga, Karen and Douglas Sowell, Diane and Ronald Fair, Laura and Evert Palmer, Marie Tapia, Tanjore Splan and Laura Wilson, Laurette and James Mari, Claire Splan, Jeanette Beland, Andrea and Dan Marshall, the late Donald and James Spingola, and the late Dorothy Marich. Also, survived by many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews that she enjoyed and loved so much. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or . Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM to be followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM St. Philip Neri Catholic Church at Van Buren and High Street, Alameda. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA. For further information, please call: Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).





View the online memorial for Betty Ann Spingola Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019