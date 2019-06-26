Betty Anne Azzopardi

April 7, 1931~ June 23, 2019

Martinez

Betty Anne Azzopardi passed away early Sunday morning. Her loving smile and giving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and mother to her two children. She was active in giving to others such as crocheting baby sets to the county hospital for those who had nothing to take their babies home in. She was always looking for stuffed animals to rescue. Bring them home, clean and repair them. Then place a bow on them only to donate them. Betty did this for years. She loved to oil paint and sketch. Betty played the organ and piano, but she loved to listen to the pipe organ. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Richard and her son James. She is survived by her loving daughter, Rose Anne, and son- in- law Dale Stone of Citrus Heights, 3 grandchildren- James Carmelo (deceased), Jesse Azzopardi of Oregon, Richard Azzopardi of Oregon, 2 great grandchildren- Lilly Azzopardi of Stockton and Tristan Soderstrom of Oregon. Betty's giving and loving soul will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held Thursday June 27th at 10:30 am at Connolly and Taylor Chapel, 4000 Alhambra Avenue, Martinez. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Concord.





