Betty Britton
Dec. 9, 1946 - April 6, 2020
Oakland
Betty Jean Britton passed away at her home in Oakland on April 6, 2020, at the age of 73. After graduating from McClymonds High School in 1964, Betty attended Laney College to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. She transferred to Cal State Hayward and received her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education as well as a Master's degree from the University of San Francisco.
Betty went on to teach elementary school in the Oakland Unified School District for over 30 years.
Betty volunteered her free time to the Eddie Walker Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, was a member of the National Sorority of Pi Delta Kappa Inc. (Gamma Xi Chapter), and a member of Faith Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jeff Sr. and Henretta Britton and siblings Allen and Remonda. She was survived by her siblings Ella, Jeff Jr., Joseph, and Colette, her nieces Jackie, Nicole, Lauren, Latrice and her nephew/Godson Jeremy, and Goddaughter Verina, as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date permitting safer conditions.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2020