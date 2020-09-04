Betty ClarkJune 5, 1928 - August 1, 2020Resident of Hayward, CABetty Anne was born in Denver, Colorado to James and Natalie Marcos.Her family lived for a time in South San Francisco and then Lodi, California, where she attended Lodi High School and helped with the family restaurant. After high school, looking to broaden her horizon's, she took an extended trip to Mexico. She attended Sacramento City College.On March 26, 1950 she married Lester Clark. Betty and Lester lived various places in California, finally settling in Hayward, California in 1959, where they raised their 5 children.Through their child rearing years Betty volunteered for numerous organizations. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader (several times over), Little League Parent, and a member of the Mother's Club for Oakland Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Treeview Swim Team.As the children grew and attended school, Betty found employment utilizing her secretarial skills, ultimately finding a niche within the Hayward Unified School District, first at the district office and then serving as the school secretary for Mt. Eden High School. She worked for the school District for 22 years.In retirement she continued her volunteer work. She volunteered her time and energy towards Oakland's Children's Hospital, served as a docent for the Patterson Estate at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont. She was an active member of the Centerville Presbyterian Church in Fremont, assisting with the Free Dining Room, attending Bible study classes, and writing for the church newsletter, among other things, while making numerous friends along the way.With her sense of humor, and talent for public speaking Betty could tell a good story. Betty enjoyed entertaining and hosted many a family reunion and other events at her home.We will miss her.She is pre-deceased by her parents, her younger sister Margaret, and her husband, Lester.She is Survived by her children, James Clark and wife Mary of Camino, Carol Romero and husband David of Cloverdale, Kathy Clark Patel of Union City, Jeff Clark and wife Lisa of Livermore, all in California, and Leslie Lilly and husband Craig of Concord, Massachusetts.She was the loving and proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren.The family will hold a memorial service and celebration of her life at a later date.