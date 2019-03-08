|
|
Betty Conner
May 20, 1936 ~ March 3, 2019
Pittsburg
Betty Ray Frost was born in Sondheimer, Louisiana to Maggie & Ray Frost. She was a Pittsburg resident for 73 years. She was married to Douglas Conner for 50 years and had 7 children. Betty graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1964. She worked as an LVN for Contra Costa County. She later retired from Contra Costa County Social Services after 29 years. She is survived by 5 sons and relatives
Viewing will be at Dan Scales at Alta Vista, 107 W 8th Street Pittsburg, CA 94565, Friday, March 15, 2019, 4-8 PM. Quiet Hour 6:30-7:30. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM On March 16, 2019, at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch 3415 Oakley Rd., Antioch, CA 94509
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019