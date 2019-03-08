East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925)439-5922
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Fellowship
3415 Oakley Rd
Antioch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Conner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Conner Obituary
Betty Conner
May 20, 1936 ~ March 3, 2019
Pittsburg
Betty Ray Frost was born in Sondheimer, Louisiana to Maggie & Ray Frost. She was a Pittsburg resident for 73 years. She was married to Douglas Conner for 50 years and had 7 children. Betty graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1964. She worked as an LVN for Contra Costa County. She later retired from Contra Costa County Social Services after 29 years. She is survived by 5 sons and relatives
Viewing will be at Dan Scales at Alta Vista, 107 W 8th Street Pittsburg, CA 94565, Friday, March 15, 2019, 4-8 PM. Quiet Hour 6:30-7:30. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM On March 16, 2019, at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch 3415 Oakley Rd., Antioch, CA 94509


View the online memorial for Betty Conner
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now