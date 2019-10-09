|
Betty Huey
March 5, 1934 - September 22, 2019
Rossmoor, Walnut Creek
Betty May Mar Huey passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 85. She was married for 64 years to the late Myron Huey and is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Huey Lowe (Larry) and grandchildren Brennan and Marnie.
Betty was born in 1934 in Oakland, CA, to Kim Jack Mar and Wong Shee Mar, as the fifth of six children. She attended Oakland Technical High School. She married Myron in 1953 and helped raise their daughter in Oakland and then Castro Valley. She moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek in 2018.
Betty worked as a social worker for Alameda County for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, she volunteered for the Oakland Chinese Community Council (OCCC), where she continued helping immigrants navigate the complexities of getting government assistance benefits. She was honored by OCCC with a Certificate of Appreciation for Dedicated Volunteer Service in 1992.
Betty will be remembered as someone who always put family first. She was a friend and confidante for many of her siblings, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed attending all of the numerous family gatherings. Betty was also the maker and keeper of the extensive Mar family tree. She was the hub that connected the extended family, near and far.
Betty was also a loyal friend. She was a member of the "Joy Luck Club," an investing and social group. She enjoyed bowling, mahjong, gambling of all types, including bus trips to casinos, and traveling to many parts of the world such as Australia, Japan, Egypt, France, and Singapore. Betty also loved to sew, knit, bake, and use her iMac.
But what brought her the greatest joy was being a grandmother to her two grandchildren, and she was extremely proud of them both. Although we will miss her dearly, we are comforted that she is reunited with her loving husband, Myron.
The family invites family and friends to a funeral service for Betty at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, 55 Columbus Ave., San Francisco, CA 94111 (https://www.advancingjustice-alc.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019