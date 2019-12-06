|
|
Betty J. Trice
May 22, 1927 - Dec, 3, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Betty Jean Trice was born on May 22, 1927, in Alameda, CA. to loving parents Jack and Florence Tann. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Trice and beloved daughter Pam Hardman. Betty is survived by her other beloved children, Robert Trice, Evelyn Villarreal, and Cindy Swickard. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandchild and nephew Daniel Brunson.
Many people knew Betty from working at Fowler's Dress Store, Pond's Pharmacy and Fremont Rexall Drug store. She will be dearly missed.
A visitation will take place Sunday, 12/8, from 1-5 pm at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels at 40842 Fremont Blvd. Fremont, CA. 94538. A Funeral Service will take place Monday, 12/9, at 2 pm at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels.
View the online memorial for Betty J. Trice
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019