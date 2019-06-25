Betty Jean Lopez

Jan. 28, 1936 - June 18, 2019

Resident of Antioch

We are deeply saddened for her unexpected passing at age 83. Betty was born in Hillsboro, Illinois. She is predeceased by ex-husbands Peter Lopez and Gino Ridolfi; daughter Elizabeth Ridolfi; father William Coyle; mother Abbie Huddleston; step father John Huddleston; step mother Peggy Coyle; brothers Russell, Taddy, James, Maynard, Buddy, David Coyle and Bobby Huddleston; sisters Nancy Bernard and Debbie Gee.

Most of all, she LOVED her family and friends. We will cherish our memories of time spent with her and she will live in our hearts forever. She leaves behind her daughters and son-in-laws, Stephanie Weatherly; Jeanne & Robert Romo; Joanna & Ed Villarreal; stepchildren Steve & Lori Lopez, Mitch Lopez, and Donna(Ed) Lindborg; brother Johnny Huddleston; brother-in-law Troy Gee; sisters Sharon and Patty Coyle and many nieces and nephews.

She will be fondly remembered by her beloved grandchildren Jeff & Steven Smith; Jason(Jennifer) Nelson; Ashley(Hector) Velasco; Michael Romo; Monica(Charmaine) Romo; Shantell(James) Romo; Jen Cassar; Erica (Saul) Ramirez; Mark(Tabetha) Bevilacqua; Jeremy(Jessica), Jacob, and David(Jill) Broussard; step grandchildren Melissa, Brandy, Tammy and Little Steven from the Lopez family; many great grandchildren and many great great grandchild. Gigi, we love you!

Viewing will be at Higgins Chapel on Wednesday, June 26th, from 4-8pm & services on Thursday, June 27th, at 10am, followed by interment at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetary and lunch reception at the Bridge Marina Yacht Club.





