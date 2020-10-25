Betty Jean SwindellJanuary 20, 1926 - October 5, 2020Resident of San Lorenzo, CABetty Jean Swindell passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 5th, 2020. She was 94 years old.Betty was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 20, 1926. She moved to California as a young girl with her parents Garnett and William McGill and her five siblings.It was during WWII that she met and married her husband of 50 years, Ray Swindell. Betty and Ray went on to have four children, Randy, Gary, Dale and Becky.Betty devoted her life to her children. She was their biggest fan at all their sporting events and never missed a game or competition. She served on the PTA, headed numerous school functions, fundraisers and was the person to call when beautiful decorations were needed for school dances and other festivities. She gave much of her time at the three levels of schools her children attended. She was the room mom, the field trip volunteer and the one everybody called "mom."Betty's favorite times were spent with her family; 4th of July picnics, camping in South Lake Tahoe and Christmas Eve with all the kids. She was an avid A's fan, loved sports, music and decorating. She and Ray enjoyed traveling in their RV and seeing the sites.On July 4, 1990, at the age of 64, Betty suffered a massive cerebral hemorrhage. Although only given 72 hours to live, she remained in a coma and on life support for weeks. Defying all odds, Betty regained consciousness and within weeks underwent two very complicated surgeries: one to repair the initial hemorrhage, the second to repair another aneurysm that was discovered. She remained in the hospital and rehabilitation facility for five months. With the will to survive, the love and support of her husband, children and many hours of physical therapy, Betty recovered and went on to have a quality of life that gave her the opportunity to watch her grandchildren grow and experience the joy of new grandchildren and great-grandchildren enter into her family.Betty is predeceased by her parents; Garnett and William McGill, five siblings; Harland, Ruth, Cecil, Juanita and her sister, Lea, who just recently passed. After years of his loving support and care, her husband, Ray, passed away on January 23, 1995.She is survived by her four children, Randy, Gary, (Laurie), Dale, (Sandi) and Becky, (Eddie); six grandchildren, Marisa, Alexandra, Ryan, Shannon, Kristin and Kylie; Four great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Mason, Sebastian and Charlee.Mom, we love you and will miss you more than our words can express. We are forever grateful for your love, kindness, courage, strength and your perseverance to make your way back to us after such a massive stroke. Thank you for the beautiful extra 30 years.A family service and celebration of life was held at Lone Tree Cemetery on October 13, 2020.