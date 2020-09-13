1/
Betty Jeanne Benson
1927 - 2020
Betty Jeanne Benson
December 9, 1927 - September 7, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
The youngest daughter of the late Lloyd and Leta Randall.
Preceded in death by former husband Kay Benson, son Robert Benson, grandson Kenneth Benson, 4 brothers and 5 sisters.Survived by son Ron Benson, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
She was married at an early age to Kay during WW 2 and they raised their 2 boys Ronald and Robert in San Lorenzo Ca.
She was a homemaker, worked in the food service industry and was a notary. Her life was her family. Betty was loved by all and will not be forgotten
There is no service planned at this time but a celebration of life will be planned for friends and family at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
