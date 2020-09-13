Betty Jeanne BensonDecember 9, 1927 - September 7, 2020Resident of Castro Valley, CAThe youngest daughter of the late Lloyd and Leta Randall.Preceded in death by former husband Kay Benson, son Robert Benson, grandson Kenneth Benson, 4 brothers and 5 sisters.Survived by son Ron Benson, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.She was married at an early age to Kay during WW 2 and they raised their 2 boys Ronald and Robert in San Lorenzo Ca.She was a homemaker, worked in the food service industry and was a notary. Her life was her family. Betty was loved by all and will not be forgottenThere is no service planned at this time but a celebration of life will be planned for friends and family at a later date.