Fairway Park Baptist Church
425 Gresel St
Hayward, CA 94544
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairway Park Baptist Church
425 Gresel Street
Hayward, CA
Betty Johnson Obituary
Betty Johnson
1928 - 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Betty Johnson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 90 peacefully on March 29th with her family by her side. Betty was born in Salem, Oregon to Clyde and Nellie Goff. She graduated from Tillamook High School, Oregon. In 1949 she married Alvin Johnson whom she met while both were working at Alameda Naval Air Station. They had one daughter Karen. She loved her family and friends and was known for her lovely smile and loving personality. She loved to travel and was active in volunteer work.
She is survived by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Don Moschella, grandchildren Melissa Horst and Matthew Moschella, great grandchildren Haley and Michael Horst.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fairway Park Baptist Church, 425 Gresel Street, Hayward, on Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Special Olympics.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
