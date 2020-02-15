|
|
Betty June Kifer Miller Sagert
Brentwood
Betty was born to Ethel Mae (McCormick) and James Theodore Kifer in the farm country of Holland, Missouri. At the age of 10 she lost her mother and then helped in raising her younger siblings, Letha Mae and James Cleveland, as her father tended the farm. They spent time living with her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
During WWII her father took his children to Brentwood, CA where he worked as an essential farm worker. She graduated from Liberty High School in Brentwood at the age of 16 in 1946. Betty returned for a short stay in Missouri but to California in 1948. She married Marion Lawrence (Larry) Miller 1948. They lived in Richmond and Concord where they raised their 3 children, Jerry, Judith, and Michael. She was active at Trinity Baptist Church in Concord. She worked in retail sales and real estate. Betty liked to garden. She planted a bountiful apricot tree which provided the fruit from which she made the best apricot pies throughout the years.
When her children were grown Betty and Larry divorced. The children all moved to Washington so she bought a condo in Seattle. She missed sunny California so she returned after 2 years. She settled in Summerset in Brentwood in 2000. She sang with the Summerset Singers and participated in bible studies and with the Red Hat ladies.
In 2010 she married Harold Sagert. Betty and Harold traveled to Cancun, Michigan, Florida, and a Panama Canal cruise. They bought a larger home in Summerset in 2011. Stroke damage to her memory limited her activities, but they shared their love and affection until the end.
Betty is survived by her husband Harold Sagert, her sister Letha Hutchins, her daughter Judith White, her sons Jerry (Rosemarie) Miller and Michael (Barbara) Miller, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, an uncle Clarence Raymond Kifer (age 100) and many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her brother James Kifer who left 2 sons and their spouses and children.
Betty was laid to rest Jan. 15, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Brentwood.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on February 22 at the Summerset I Club House. 1675 Crispin Dr., Brentwood, Ca. 94513.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to .
View the online memorial for Betty June Kifer Miller Sagert
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020