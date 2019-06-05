|
Betty June Ross
San Leandro, CA
Betty June Ross was born on June 20th 1951 in the town of Hayward Ca. She attended school at Sunset High School , Chabot Junior College and Cal State University Hayward. She was a great Finder of life, joy and understanding. She is survived by her three sisters Sandra Ross, Norma Moore and Rosa Masters. Sister-in-law Gail Woodburn children Shelly, Richard & Javier Thistlethwaite, her grandson's Jordan, Blake, granddaughters Tristan, Annastasia and Hannah Thistlethwaite. Celebration of life June 8th 11am Hayward Plunge.
Published in East Bay Times on June 5, 2019