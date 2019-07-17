Home

St John's Lutheran Church
1360 E Tregallas Rd
Antioch, CA 94509
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty L. Dalke


1931 - 2019
Betty L. Dalke
Resident of Antioch, California
Betty was born in May 1931 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. At the age of 9 she lost her mother. Two years later her father brought her and her sister to Hayward, California. Betty finished her education in the Hayward School District graduating from Hayward High School in 1949. Betty met Bill in 1947, and they were married two years late on October 21, 1949. Betty had two children: Kenneth and Eileen, four granddaughters: Kristine, Danielle, Jackie and Kate,and two great grandchildren: Emily and Tucker.Betty was a wife, mother, aunt, church secretary, worked at Reinhart's Jewelry in Walnut Creek and then a grandmother and great-grandmother.Betty served with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Diablo Valley Assistance League, P.E.O. Chapter YA and Delta Informal Gardner's in Brentwood. Betty loved being involved helping others. She also loved to travel and visited over 33 countries around the World.Betty was a magnificent person, just ask Bill – She had class!
A service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Antioch.The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1360 East Tregallas Road, Antioch, CA 94509 or to Suncrest Hospice, 42808 Christy Street, Unit 216, Fremont, CA 94538.


Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019
