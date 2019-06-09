Betty LaMar

Jul. 12, 1929 - Apr. 13, 2019

Antioch, Ca.

Betty Louise LaMar, age 89 died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Charm Homes in Antioch, Ca.

Betty was born on July 12, 1929 to Rose and Westley Ross. She attended Butler High School in Butler, Pa where she lettered in band and was their marching band majorette. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Westley, Robert and Thomas, her husband, Allan, and her grandson, David. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and her 12 great grandchildren. Betty will be remembered as a wonderful mother and friend, an active member of The Order of Eastern Star and for her service to her church community. Services will be held on August 10th at 11:00 AM, at Community Presbyterian Church of Pittsburg, 200 East Leland Rd. Pittsburg, Ca.

The LaMar Family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Charm Homes for their attentiveness and loving care.





