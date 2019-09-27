|
Betty Lou (Crim) Ready
May 27, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Resident of Orinda
Betty Lou Ready passed away at home on September 21, 2019. She was 86.
The native of Oakland, grew up in Piedmont, and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1955. She lived in Orinda for 52 years and was a member of Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bridge player, fierce tennis player, and she loved working in her garden. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Girl Scouts of America, and for her church, among other worthy causes. She was always very generous with the giving of her time and resources.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard (Dick) Ready. She is survived by her brother Bill (Eileen) Crim of Placerville, California, and by her four children; son Donald (Randie) Ready of Pleasanton; son Scott (Janet) Ready of Deerfield, Illinois; daughter Pamela (Craig) Lambert of West Linn, Oregon; son David (Paige) Ready of Pleasanton; 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church, 10 Moraga Valley Lane, Moraga CA.
Memorial donations may be made to either Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 (www.hospiceeastbay.org), or Moraga Valley Presbyterian Church, 10 Moraga Valley Lane, Moraga CA 94556 (mvpctoday.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019