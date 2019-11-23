|
|
Betty Louise Freeman Peterson
August 25, 1933 - November 19, 2019
Resident of Concord
Betty was born in Inola, Oklahoma. When she was a child, the family moved west and settled in Concord during World War II. She graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1950, and attended one year of college at DVC in Pleasant Hill.
In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Duane A. Peterson, who was stationed at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg. During Duane's active duty years, the family lived in California, England, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, and New Mexico. Following Duane's retirement from the Air Force, the family settled back in Concord. Betty worked as an Executive Secretary at NAS Alameda for 20 years.
Betty was active in the Diablo Valley Literacy Council and was a very active member of her church. She was the newsletter editor of the local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). In her leisure time, she and Duane loved to travel, spending time with a far-flung extended family. She played Pinochle and Scrabble, and was an avid reader.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents, Robert Homer and Grace Freeman, three brothers and four sisters.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Duane; devoted children Margaret Clark-Mayfield of Central Point, OR; Craig Peterson (Sharon) of Pleasant Hill, CA; Rev. Ruth Peterson of Martinez, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her sweet, generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, (4000 Clayton Rd, Concord). A luncheon will follow. Her ashes will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the . Please offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.
View the online memorial for Betty Louise Freeman Peterson
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019