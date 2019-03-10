Betty Marie Follrath McCaffrey

August 11, 1929 - February 11, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Betty was born at the former Fabiola Hospital in Oakland, California. The hospital was replaced by Kaiser Hospital. She was the daughter and only child of Blanche and Leslie George Follrath, and a descendant of California pioneers with deep roots in Alameda. Her father was born in Alameda in 1902. Betty graduated from Oakland Technical High School, and proudly sang the fight song. Betty is predeceased by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, including, Benjamin R. Follrath (Harriet), Robert H. Follrath, Sr., Donald A. Follrath, Gladys Follrath Thompson (Chester), and Charles A. Follrath, each either a resident or lifelong resident of Alameda. Betty is survived by Jean A. Follrath, Karen Follrath, cousins Carol M. Thompson Johnson, Michael Alward (Connie), Robert Alward, Beverly J. Follrath Johnson (Michael), Geoffrey Johnson, Katherine Johnson, Carol Follrath Cole, Janet Follrath, Gregory Follrath, and stepdaughters Valerie McCaffrey and Patsy Reid. Betty moved to Alameda in the 1970s and lived in the same house as her Aunt Alma Follrath Monteiro. Betty loved Alameda and looked forward to the Fourth of July Parade and walking her dog around her neighborhood. She explored the world traveling with her late cousin Myrtle and late Aunt Alma. In her forties, Betty married her late husband Ralph McCaffrey, and they continued traveling together. Betty often shared fond memories of her travels to England, France, Greece, Israel, Jerusalem, Egypt, Turkey, Caribbean, Mexico, Honduras, Hawaii, New Zealand, and Australia. Betty was active in the Humane Society of Alameda, W.E.T.S., and the Native Daughters of the Golden West. For many years Betty volunteered for Alameda Meals on Wheels, delivering meals several times each week. Betty loved her animal companions who gave her much love and joy, most recently Mugsy and little Bette. Betty was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. At Betty's request a private service was held on March 1, 2019 at Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





